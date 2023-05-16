Walt Disney World fight video: Brawl at Magic Kingdom started over photo op disagreement

A day wasn't so magic for two families at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom after an apparent disagreement over a photo op led to punches and an all-out fight.

The fight happened Monday afternoon at Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park just past the entrance gates and in front of a 100th Anniversary sign, celebrating 100 years of The Walt Disney Company.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the theme park around 2:30 p.m. on Monday. Apparently one family was standing in front of the sign, where another family wanted to take a photo. That family asked the other family to move – and one family member then punched another member of the other family in the face.

Then an all-out fight ensued.

A bystander captured the fight on camera and shared the video with FOX 35 News.

"Did you see how it broke out?" someone could be heard saying in the video. "I was just walking right here and I saw it just happening."

At least one person was treated medically at the scene following the fight, but that person did not want to press charges. Two others were removed from the theme park, Orange County deputies said.

FOX 35 reached out to Walt Disney World for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

It's not the first time a fight has happened at Walt Disney World. Last year, another brawl between groups broke out in Fantasyland, which was also captured on video.

A few weeks ago, video showed people laying down in one of the fountains in EPCOT's World Showcase.