Fire damages church's property in Osceola County, officials say

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out on a church's property in Osceola County on Tuesday evening.

Osceola County Fire Rescue crews responded to the blaze at a building on Competition Drive, next to Renewal Ministries.

(Credit: Osceola County Fire Rescue)

Upon arrival, firefighters were met with flames shooting through the roof, officials said. The roof eventually collapsed, prompting firefighters to assume a "defensive/exterior firefighting strategy" to put out the fire.

With the help of Orange County and Kissimmee fire crews, they were able to extinguish the fire. There were no reported injuries.

Fire officials told FOX 35 News the church owned the building and used it as a storage facility.

Osceola County Commissioner Viviana Janer said the fire resulted in material loss.