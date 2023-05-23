Expand / Collapse search

Fire rips through Florida chicken coop in Orange County

A large chicken coop caught fire Tuesday at Lake Meadow Naturals farm in Ocoee, Florida. Video showed part of the coop heavily damaged by fire as smoke rose into the air. The farm said no chickens or staff members were hurt and that the fire was an electrical fire.

OCOEE, Fla. - Crews are investigating a fire that broke out at an Orange County chicken coop Tuesday morning.

When firefighters arrived at the Lake Meadow Naturals Farm Store on Mark Adams Road in Ocoee, the fire at the 1,000-square-foot coop was fully involved.  Crews were able to put out the fire and the State Fire Marshal has been called to determine the cause of the fire.

The store was not damaged and customers were able to get their eggs and meats on Tuesday afternoon. Loyal customers hope that this doesn’t hurt the business.

"I would hate to see this place go under," said customer Nicole Pelletier. "I drove an hour out here. Just to come here because there is nothing like this."

"My heart goes out to them. They take such good care of their chickens," another customer Mary Griffin added. "I hate to have something like this happen to them and I hope it doesn’t set them back."

Authorities are working to learn if any chickens were killed in the fire. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.