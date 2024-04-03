Fired Clearwater firefighter accused of exposing himself inside 7-Eleven

A Clearwater firefighter is under arrest, accused of exposing his sexual organs inside a convenience store.

On March 6, Fisher Davis, 22, followed a young girl, still dressed in her Catholic school uniform, into the 7-Eleven at 9401 49th Street North in Pinellas Park. Seconds later, a man walks in, lifts up his shorts, and follows her down the aisle.

READ: Multiple suspects arrested in Easter Sunday shooting outside St. Pete sports bar

"He is walking behind her in the video, and it seems clear that she doesn’t even know that he’s behind her in the video," said Sgt. Alexander Matson of the Pinellas Park Police Department. "He exposes his genitals through the pant leg of his shorts and is following her throughout the store."

The video shows the suspect waiting to get the young woman’s attention. Davis was a Clearwater firefighter until police arrested him Wednesday.

"As to how he located this girl or decided to start following her, that I don’t know but the footage is very disturbing to watch," said Matson.

At one point in the video, the suspect turns and interacts with someone else, who police said is the store manager. According to the arrest affidavit, the manager saw what was happening on the camera system and confronted Davis, telling him to leave.

"This was actually reported to us by the manager of the 7-Eleven, and that is how this investigation started," said Matson.

The City of Clearwater responded with a statement on the incident, saying Davis has been fired as of Wednesday.

"This is a disturbing allegation and not representative of the men and women of Clearwater Fire & Rescue," said Clearwater Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Ehlers in the statement. "Since he is a probationary employee Fisher Davis is being terminated effective today."

READ: 2 teen murder suspects arrested after ‘botched’ Largo robbery kills 1 adolescent, injures another

A city spokesperson said Clearwater firefighters go through a one-year probationary period to see if they are fit to keep on. Davis was with Clearwater Fire and Rescue for less than a year, joining in August 2023.

Pinellas Park police are concerned about whether this has happened before.

"If you are someone who believes that they were victimized by Fisher Davis, it’s important that you contact us. Contact your local enforcement so that an investigation can be conducted because we do have reason to believe there could be other victims out there," said Matson.

Davis has been charged with exposure of sexual organs.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter