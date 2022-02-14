Driver unharmed after Kia Sportage catches fire in Ocala, officials say

article

Ocala Fire Rescue responded to a car fire on Northwest 35th Avenue Road around 8 a.m. on Monday.

Crews found a white Kia Sportage fully engulfed in flames. According to officials, firefighters found the driver outside the car and managed to put the fire out within five minutes.

Ocala Fire Rescue said no injuries were reported.

MORE NEWS: Florida therapy dog helps spread message of love for Valentine's Day

"Attentive drivers are crucial to avoiding incidents," said Public Information Officer Ashley Lopez. " Had it not been for a fellow driver alerting Kia's occupant of a fire, the outcome of this call could have been much worse."

DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

The department said everyone should pull over safely and inspect their car if they smell or see smoke while driving. They recommend stopping, shutting off the ignition, exiting the vehicle, and calling 911 if a vehicle fire starts.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates. Click here for Orlando weather, Central Florida weather conditions, and live radar.