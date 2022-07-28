Firefighters work to contain large beach house fire in Volusia County

Firefighters were working to contain a large house fire in New Smyrna Beach early Thursday evening.

Fire crews from both Volusia County and New Smyrna Beach arrived to find a home near the intersection of Starfish Ave and S. Atlantic Ave. fully engulfed in flames. Homes near the 3-story structure appeared to be in danger as well. It was not immediately known if the home was occupied or if there are any injuries. FOX 35 News is working to get more information. This is a developing story. Check back for updates and watch FOX 35 News at 10 p.m.

