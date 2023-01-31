First look at Roboland Orlando: Interact with robots at new I-Drive attraction

The latest indoor attraction on International Drive is set to open soon.

Roboland Orlando is a family-friendly robotics theme park of sorts and features a range of interactive exhibits. Visitors can watch robots in action, learn about the latest advancements in the field of robotics, and even participate in hands-on activities such as building their own robots.

Roboland features a high-tech theater show starring Titan, 2nd place winner of Britain’s Got Talent last year. The 3-times-a-day production has Titan performing complex tasks and executing precise movements, accompanied by a light and sound display. Apart from Titan, Roboland’s marquee robot is Sofia. She’s made appearances on The Jimmy Fallon Show and is friends with Will Smith.

The aim of Roboland Orlando is to educate and inspire visitors about the world of robotics and its impact on society. The indoor complex also hopes to encourage young people to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Roboland is located at 6464 International Drive and will be open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., with tickets available for purchase online at RobolandOrlando.com.