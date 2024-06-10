First look inside Tiana's Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom

Disney fans can prepare to embark on a new journey through the bayou, as Tiana's Bayou Adventure will open to the public by the end of this month.

The ride, replacing Splash Mountain, promises a rollicking and wet ride through New Orleans. The storyline picks up right where Disney's "The Princess and the Frog" left off.

Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen are hosting a grand Mardi Gras celebration at their New Orleans restaurant. The festivities are vibrant, with hot beignets, jumping jambalaya, and tasty muffulettas, but there's a hitch — Louis the alligator, a trumpet player, forgot to book the band. The adventure revolves around finding new musicians for the party.

"On the way, we're meeting critters who are going to help us along the way capture the essence of the music in the attraction," Disney World Ambassador Shannon Smith-Conrad said of the immersive experience. "So we have critters scattered all throughout. We're listening for different sounds now, and we still have some familiar faces, like Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen, Mama Odie, and, of course, the jazz-loving gator, Louis."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens June 28 at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida! The ride will take guests on a musical adventure picking up after the events of the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, "The Princess and the Frog." Guests will encounter fan-favorite characters including Prince Naveen, Mama Odie and more, plus all-new music. (Paul Morse, Photographer)

The attraction includes the debut of 17 new musical critters, to be exact.

At the ride's finale, all the musicians come together to perform a brand-new song, creating a joyful conclusion to the experience. "Special Spice" features the talents of PJ Morton, Terence Blanchard, and Anika Noni Rose.

Smith noted, "You'll be singing it when you're done with the attraction."

Tiana's Bayou Adventure will open to the public on June 28. However, if you're a Walt Disney World Annual Passholder, you can get an exclusive chance to experience the attraction on June 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, and 20. You will need to secure a Virtual Queue reservation, which you can do this at 7 a.m. or 1 p.m. using the My Disney Experience app .

Additionally, on June 13, 14, 17, 18, or 20, you can enter Magic Kingdom without a theme park reservation after 2 p.m. However, if you are visiting on June 16, you must enter the theme park for which you have a reservation before visiting Magic Kingdom.