Florida Lt. Gov. Nuñez calls for swift justice with Capitol rioters

Florida Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez said there was no excuse for last week's violence in our nation's capital.

The images that made headlines around the world, of angry mobs of rioters storming the U.S. Capitol building. Nuñez said it was shocking and hoped they would prosecute everyone involved.

"I hope those people are brought to justice swiftly and severely, and we can move forward and really turn the page on that ugly day," she said.

She added that those individuals included Andrew Williams, a Sanford firefighter facing federal charges after being seen in a photo among the rioters inside the Capitol.

"Hopefully that's an outlier and we don't see other individuals who've spent their careers trying to help people being part of a mob that incited violence," Nuñez said, "and was really very scary for the Capitol Police that were trying to quell that mob and keep Members of Congress safe."

Williams's lawyer did not immediately return several calls for comment. Williams is out on a $25,000 bond and will go back to Washington, DC, to face charges there.

