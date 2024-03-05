Flagler County deputy ejected from motorcycle after crash on I-95

Stream FOX 35 News

A Flagler County sheriff's deputy was injured after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle in St. John's County on Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Benjamin Stamps was traveling down Interstate 95 when the vehicle next to him changed lanes, leading to a collision. After being struck, Deputy Stamps was ejected from his motorcycle.

Stamps was alert when transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, where Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly visited him on Tuesday afternoon.

"While he does have some serious injuries and required surgery for elbow injuries, he is expected to be released from the hospital within the next few days," the sheriff's office posted in a tweet.

Deputy Stamps is expected to make a full recovery.