Flagler County woman shot neighbor and puppy with BB gun, deputies say

A Flagler County Sheriff’s Office report reveals a woman admitted to shooting her neighbor's puppy and owner because she was mad the dog was close to her home.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office report, the woman, Carol Bauer, was standing by her home when she shot an 8-week-old puppy with a BB gun Thursday. The dog’s owner, John Sisco, says she also shot him in the leg and forehead.

The puppy now has scabs on her back after the shooting. The owner says he’s never had issues with Bauer before, but that she was shouting racial slurs at him.

“I just think she’s just hateful and delusional,” Sisco said.

According to the report, the woman told investigators that she was upset that the dogs weren’t on a leash and were close to her home.

Bauer was charged with simple battery, but the family thinks she should be facing more charges.

“She was just recklessly shooting at me and the dogs,” said Sisco.