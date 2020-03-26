Flagler school employee tests positive for coronavirus
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Flagler Schools has announced that one of their employees has tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials made the announcement on Wednesday.
"Flagler Schools received notification today from the Department of Health of our first employee to test positive for COVID-19," they wrote in a press release. "The Flagler County Health Department quickly conducted its epidemiological investigation, to include contacting anyone determined to have been in close contact with that person."
The Department of Health defines close contact as being within 6 feet of that person for a prolonged period of time.
According to the Florida Department of Health, Flagler County currently has a total of 6 cases of coronavirus. The state total is nearing 2,000 as of Thursday morning.
