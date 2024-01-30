Missing Florida 12-year-old girl found safe after failing to get on school bus, officials say

article

Officials have located the missing 12-year-old girl who failed to get on the school bus Tuesday morning. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement canceled the missing child alert on Tuesday afternoon, shortly before 5 p.m.

Cheyenne Mathis was previously reported missing after she was last seen in the area of the 3200 block of SW 27th Street in Gainesville, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Officials initially believed she may been in the company of an unknown Black man said to be in his 20s or 30s.

FDLE did not release any details about where she was found, or who she might have been with.

