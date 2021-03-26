Florida adds 5,750 new coronavirus cases, 159 additional deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,750 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, along with 159 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 2,033,179, with 33,116 Florida resident deaths and 640 non-resident deaths.

State health officials say 3,004,403 people have been fully vaccinated in Florida.

Of that number, 2,801,951 people have received either both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, while 202,452 people have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

