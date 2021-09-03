Florida adds another 17,509 COVID-19 cases

article

Florida reported 17,506 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to data posted by the federal Department of Health and Human Services.

The data showed that, in total, 45,909 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began last year.

The state Department of Health’s weekly COVID-19 report published Friday indicated that 433 Florida residents died of COVID-19 between Aug. 27 and Sept. 2. However, the overall number of COVID-19-related deaths increased by 2,345 from a state health department report issued on Aug. 27.

Hospitals reported Friday that 29.7% of the patients hospitalized in Florida have COVID-19, a drop from 34% of patients reported last week, according to data posted on the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website.

Fifty-one hospitals reported having a critical staffing shortage on Friday, and 53 hospitals said they expected a critical shortage by the end of the week. Hospitals also reported that 14,577 beds are being used by patients with COVID-19.

The CDC website also showed that 107 children with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 were admitted into Florida hospitals Thursday and Friday.

