Florida airports announce reopening plans after Tropical Storm Nicole

Now that Tropical Storm Nicole has come and left, Florida airports have begun to announce reopening plans. Those who planned on traveling to the sunshine state can resume their travel plans beginning tomorrow.

Orlando International Airport

Orlando International Airport (MCO) said some flights will be arriving Thursday night. Beginning Friday, the airport will resume normal commercial flights. Over the last 36 hours, 1480 flights have been canceled. The airport also received minor damage from Tropical Storm Nicole. The airport said it will take time over the next couple of days to catch up on the 1400 flights that were canceled. There will also be limited concessions.

Orlando Sanford International Airport

Orlando Sanford International Airport said it anticipated reopening on Friday morning, Nov. 11, for scheduled flights. Allegiant, Flair Airlines, and Swoop Airlines fly in and out of the airport. Passengers impacted by flight cancelations due to Hurricane Nicole should contact their airline for updates.

Melbourne Orlando International Airport

The Melbourne Orlando International Airport said it would return to normal operations on Thursday, though specifics weren't immediately available.

Daytona Beach International Airport

The Daytona Beach International Airport did not sustain significant damage. The terminal will reopen at 4 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, and the airfield will open at 6 a.m. Travelers are advised to contact their airline for flight updates.

Tampa International Airport

Tampa International Airport remained open during Tropical Storm Nicole and the airport said they have no damages from the storm.