Missing Florida girl found safe after statewide AMBER Alert issued, police say

A Jacksonville girl has been found safe after her disappearance prompted a statewide AMBER Alert Monday morning, according to police.

In an updated Facebook post, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) said 12-year-old Fernanda Arias had been found and the case remains under investigation. No other details were released.

Authorities said she left her home in a dark-colored 2-door Honda with a large rear spoiler possibly being driven by a Hispanic man identified by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement as Jorge Reyes. A photo of Reyes was not provided. It's unclear whether Reyes was found and if he remains a suspect in her disappearance.