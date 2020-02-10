Florida AMBER Alert issued for abducted 3-year-old girl in Apopka

article

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has issued a Florida AMBERT Alert for 3-year-old Madeline Mejia.

They said that Madeline was abducted and was last seen in the area of the 600-block of East Orange Street in Apopka. She was said to be in a black two-door sedan with Texas plates and wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans, and pink shoes. The vehicle's windows are reportedly lightly tinted.

The vehicle is being driven by a white-Hispanic male wearing a blue shirt and jeans, the FDLE said. He is said to have long brown hair and facial hair.

The FDLE also described Madeline as about three-feet tall and weighs approximately 40 pounds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Madeline, please contact 1-888-FL-MISSING or the Apopka Police Department at 407-703-1757.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.

