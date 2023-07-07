Florida Amber Alert issued for missing 12-year-old boy

article

A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen in Fort Pierce.

Law enforcement officials are searching for 12-year-old Leon Scarborough.

He was last seen in the area of the 6500 block of Nuevo Lagos in Fort Pierce, Florida, wearing a dark-colored shirt, dark-colored shorts and yellow Crocs.

Officials say he has a mole on his left shoulder blade and is known to wear a large silver chain on his neck.

Law enforcement says he may be in the company of Tracey Scarborough.

Officials ask anyone who sees them not to approach the pair.

Anyone who knows of their whereabouts is asked to contact FDLE or the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 772-465-5770 or 911.