Florida Applebee's customer shoots, kills man inside restaurant: police

A customer at an Applebee's in Central Florida shot and killed a man inside the restaurant early Tuesday, authorities said.

The shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. at the Applebee's location on Bichara Boulevard in The Villages, according to the Lady Lake Police Department. The Villages is located about an hour northwest of Orlando.

According to police, the man was involved in some sort of altercation outside the restaurant where at least three gunshots were fired. The shooting prompted employee's inside the restaurant to close the restaurant, lock the doors, and call 911.

Shortly after, police said the man tried to enter the restaurant through its front door, but it was locked. He was then let in through a side door by a woman inside the restaurant, police said in a news release.

"Thank you for stopping by. The restaurant is currently closed," read a note posted to the front of the restaurant on Tuesday.

Another altercation took place inside the restaurant, and a customer inside – who has a concealed weapon permit – pulled out a gun and shot the man, who died at the scene, police said. Investigators are working to identify the victim.

The police department did not immediately release additional details about either altercation, the initial gunshots heard outside the restaurant, nor information regarding potential arrests in the case.

"We eat at Applebee’s, which seems like a nice place to go, in a nice area. So it surprised me because of that," said Carol Waldo who comes to the Applebee's often.

"Saddens me too that stuff is going on like this," she said.

"It’s hard to believe around The Villages of all places. This is an elderly community and stuff like that just doesn’t happen over here," said resident Bill DeMocker.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at (352) 751-1565. Those who would like to remain anonymous can contact the Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) or online at cfcrimeline.com.