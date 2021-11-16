Florida bear had plastic container stuck on head for nearly a month, FWC says

Video shows the moment a bear in Florida was finally freed after having a plastic container stuck on its head for nearly a month.

Florida Fish and Wildlife posted security video from a Collier County resident showing the 250-pound female bear with a large plastic container stuck on its face.

"Our bear biologists, law enforcement, and bear contractors set traps and monitored the area in an effort to remove the container, but after only two sightings, the bear was not seen again for over three weeks," FWC said. "Finally, the bear was spotted on a resident’s security camera, still wearing the container on its head!"

Staff set up traps and started night patrols of the neighborhood. They finally spotted the bear and a biologist darted her to safely remove the container from her head.

"We think it was part of an automatic pet feeder due to the hole near the bear’s muzzle. Luckily that hole provided enough access to drink and eat."

Officials say even after 28 days of wearing it, the bear was in great physical shape. The bear did have a wound circling her neck where the container was stuck, but the staff treated her with antibiotics.

After making sure she was able to eat and drink, the bear was released in a secure area of Picayune Strand State Forest.

"A big thanks to our bear biologists, law enforcement, bear contractors, and the Collier County Sheriff's Office for making this a success. A great deal of gratitude goes out to the residents of Golden Gate Estates for working together to rescue this bear!"

