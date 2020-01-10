Florida bill would require background checks for delivery workers after woman beaten, killed

article

Background checks would be required for delivery employees after the murder of a 75-year-old Boca Raton woman in August, under a bill filed by Rep. Mike Caruso, R-Delray Beach this week.

Caruso’s proposal (HB 1129) would require all home-delivery workers to undergo background checks that include a search of a multistate criminal database and a search of the National Sex Offender Public Website, which is maintained by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“What this bill does is it protects all those in their most vulnerable moment inside their home when people they don’t know, that they think they trust are coming in their home to deliver a product so it will provide another level of safety for them,” said Rep. Mike Caruso.

The proposal is named after Boca Raton resident Evy Udell, who died a day after being beaten with a mallet, doused in a chemical and set on fire.

A 21-year-old man, who was at the house delivering and installing a new washer and dryer, faces charges of first-degree murder with a weapon, burglary, robbery, and first-degree arson.

Representative Caruso hopes this legislation will help keep people safe.

“Knowing that the people who are coming out are background checked. They’re not felons, they don’t have a criminal history,” said Rep. Caruso. “They should have another degree of confidence when purchasing a product at these big stores.”

This wouldn’t be required for something like pizza delivery, but instead, a delivery worker that will have to enter your home to deliver a product. Stores would also be required to tell their customers if the delivery service will be from a third party.