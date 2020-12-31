Florida breaks record with 17,192 new coronavirus cases reported in a single day

article

State health-care agencies on Thursday released numbers about the coronavirus in Florida. The surge in new cases represents the highest single-day count reported thus far.

The total number of cases since the pandemic started now stands at 1,323,315, adding 17,192 more positive COVID-19 cases.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 21,673, an increase of 127 since Wednesday's update. In addition, a total of 317 non-Floridians have died in the state.

Of the 1,323,315 cases, 1,300,528 are Florida residents while 22,787 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. Meanwhile, available hospital beds across the state at 22 percent.

As of Thursday, 6,363 Floridians were currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of 65 since Wednesday, with a state total of 62,868 having been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

Vaccination efforts are ramping up across the state. Wednesday, 35,700 more residents received their initial vaccine dose, bringing the total to 175,465. No one has yet received their second and final dose.

