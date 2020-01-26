Florida chicken wing festival offers unlimited craft beer

article

Beer and wings -- to some, there could be no better combination.

A wing festival in Vero Beach is combining the best of both of these worlds with unlimited beer tastings and a wide variety of wing flavors.

According to its website, the Florida Craft Brew and Wingfest will take place on February 15, 2020 at the Royal Palm Pointe in Vero Beach. The festival features a wide variety of wing flavors, all cooked in different ways, including smoked, fried, grilled, sauced, and spiced.

As you eat your wings, you can also enjoy some craft beers. They cost $6 at draft trucks but if you purchase a beer bracelet for $45, you get unlimited beer tastings at the craft beer tents.

The festival also said on its website that last year, 15,000 people attended the event. This year is expected to attract even more people.

Proceeds from the event go to the Rotary Club of Vero Beach Sunrise.

For more information, visit the Florida Craft Brew and Wingfest website.

