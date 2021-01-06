Florida Congressional leaders react to protest outside U.S. Capitol

Congress was forced to abruptly halt its session on counting Electoral College votes and certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory as supporters of President Donald Trump swarmed the U.S. Capitol.

Trump’s effort to overturn the election results drew a massive crowd to the White House, and then Trump sent them to the Capitol.

LIVE UPDATES: Congress forced to halt session certifying Biden's win as protesters swarm US Capitol

The House and Senate had convened for a joint session to confirm Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College victory but protests erupted outside the Capitol and government office buildings were being evacuated.

Follow below for live updates from Florida Congressional leaders.

MOBILE USERS: Click here for the live blog

Advertisement

The Florida Democratic Party also released a statement, which said:

"This is not patriotism, this is terrorism, and an attempted coup. Our thoughts are with the Congressional members and staff on Capitol Hill today. We stand with those who are working hard to protect our democracy. This must stop."

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.