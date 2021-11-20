Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations see little change

article

The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 remained relatively flat this week after major decreases in September, October, and early November.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services posted data Friday that showed 1,383 Florida inpatients had COVID-19. That was up slightly from 1,374 in numbers the agency posted Monday. The data Friday showed 264 COVID-19 patients in intensive-care units, down from 290 on Monday.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surged this summer because of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. As a point of comparison, Florida had 15,177 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sept. 1.