Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations top 1,400

The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 has inched above 1,400, according to data posted online Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The data showed that 1,406 inpatients had COVID-19, up from 1,382 on Tuesday and 1,351 on Monday. The data also showed that 252 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, down from 260 on Tuesday.

Hospitalization numbers have become relatively stable after massive increases in July and August and steady decreases in September, October, and early November.

The summer surge was fueled by the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

