Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations up slightly

The numbers of Florida hospital inpatients and intensive-care unit patients with COVID-19 increased slightly in data released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The data showed that 1,411 inpatients had COVID-19, up from 1,403 on Monday and up from 1,359 on Dec. 7. Meanwhile, the data Tuesday showed that 278 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, an increase from 266 on Monday.

Hospitalizations surged during the summer because of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus but steadily declined in September, October and November. They have been relatively stable this month.

