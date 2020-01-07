Florida deputies concerned for well being of missing man with autism

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says that they are looking for 20-year-old Demetrius Coral.

They said that he was last seen at 5 a.m. on Monday off of Braxted Drive wearing a black beanie, black shirt, and navy blue sweats. He may have a stuffed animal of Gonzo from the Muppets show.

There are concerns for Demetrius' well being as deputies said that he has autism.

Anyone with any information on Demetrius' whereabouts is asked to contact 407-836-4357.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.