Florida deputies find 2 dead inside Ocala-area home after well-being check

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people who were found deceased inside their Ocala-area home.

Deputies on Monday responded to the residence on SW 20th Lane for a well-being check. When they arrived at the home, they found a man and a woman dead. Detectives did not immediately release any other details.

Investigators said these deaths are not connected to a double homicide that occurred on Sunday in the Whispering Sands subdivision.