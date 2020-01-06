Florida deputies search for missing man, concerned for his safety

The Marion County Sheriff's Office says that 29-year-old Erik Michael Scanlon is missing.

They said he was last seen around 4 a.m. on Sunday. At approximately 6 p.m. that day, he was heard from via text messages and made statements that have deputies concerned for his safety.

Erik may be driving a 2004 Blue Mitsubishi Moniteau bearing Florida tag Y42-WCU, deputies said. He may be in the area of the springs. His last known address is on NE 117th Avenue in Ft. McCoy.

Erik is described by authorities as five-feet, eight inches tall and 150 pounds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Erik, please call 911.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.