Florida deputies searching for 'missing and endangered' Summerfield man

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a man considered "missing and endangered."

George Bastian, 56, was last seen on September 29, 2022, leaving his home, located on SE 80th Avenue in Summerfield. He was driving his white Ford F150 pickup truck, bearing Florida license plate 5939XD.

"He has previously suffered from a brain aneurysm, has diminished cognitive functioning, and has not been taking his prescribed medications, which has caused concern for his safety," the sheriff's office said.

Bastian is described as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He has thining salt and pepper hair. If you have any information about George’s whereabouts or if you see his vehicle, please call 911.