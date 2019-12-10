Florida dog dies after eating poisonous 'fairy ring' mushroom, owner says

article

A Florida dog owner is warning other pet owners after her dog died after eating a 'fairy ring' mushroom.

The dog's owner, Alexandra Barry, posted about the incident on Facebook. She said that her dog, named Dino, came across a fair ring mushroom and ate it so quickly that she did not have the chance to grab it. The next day, she said that he was vomiting and had massive diarrhea.

Dino soon became unable to stand, she said. He was grunting and severely tremoring. He reportedly developed pneumonia.

Dino received medical care but Barry said that it was not enough. He was placed in an oxygen box and given medication, but the blood in his stomach just kept getting worse.

"We did everything we could possible to stabilize him but his conditions kept getting worse and worse," Barry wrote on Facebook. "The moment we took him off life support to say my goodbyes within minutes he couldn’t survive on his own."

Barry is warning pet owners to beware of fairy ring mushrooms. She said that if your pet has ever eaten even just a small piece of one, you need to get it out of their mouths immediately. She also said that if you see them in the neighborhood or where you walk your dog, get rid of them as soon as you can.

According to the University of Florida, a fairy mushroom -- also known as a false parasol or green-spored parasol -- is a poisonous mushroom that is widely distributed throughout Florida and the southeast United States. It has a large-cap, ring around its stem, and greenish color. It is often found in lawns, grassy areas, and open woods. Children and pets are said to be at a higher risk for poisoning than adults.

"Destroy and educate your neighbor about them," Barry wrote.

Barry has started a GoFundMe to help with Dino's medical expenses.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.