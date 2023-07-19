Expand / Collapse search

Florida firefighters rescue worker after reported fall at school construction site in Gainesville

By FOX 35 News
Published 
Updated 8:22PM
News
FOX 35 Orlando
b27fac64- article

ORLANDO, Fla. - Firefighters in Gainesville, Florida safely removed a worker who fell at a construction site on Wednesday, Gainesville Fire Rescue said in a social media post.

The high-angle rescue occurred at the site of the Westwood Middle School expansion and required a ladder truck. 

"The patient has been safely transported and is in stable condition," the agency posted on its Facebook page.  No other details were immediately released. 

WOFL-Westwood-Middle-School-construction-worker-fall1.jpg

Westwood Middle School is undergoing a major overhaul including the addition of three buildings and the renovation of existing facilities. 