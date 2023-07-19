Florida firefighters rescue worker after reported fall at school construction site in Gainesville

article

Firefighters in Gainesville, Florida safely removed a worker who fell at a construction site on Wednesday, Gainesville Fire Rescue said in a social media post.

The high-angle rescue occurred at the site of the Westwood Middle School expansion and required a ladder truck.

"The patient has been safely transported and is in stable condition," the agency posted on its Facebook page. No other details were immediately released.

Westwood Middle School is undergoing a major overhaul including the addition of three buildings and the renovation of existing facilities.