Florida gas price average drops over 20 cents, weeks after reaching all-time high

Florida’s average gasoline prices dropped more than 20 cents a gallon after reaching an all-time high, but volatility remains, the AAA auto club said Monday.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded on Monday was $4.17, down from a high of $4.38 on March 11. The price was also down 17 cents a gallon from a week earlier.

But as a comparison, the average price was $2.91 a year ago.

The crude oil market remains volatile because of global supply concerns related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and subsequent financial sanctions on oil-rich Russia.

"Oil prices have been going up and down," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. "Last week they went down, and that’s why gas prices are moving lower. So, we would anticipate that downward trend to continue unless oil prices spike. If they do, then they’ll drag gas prices higher as a result."

Florida’s most expensive gas is in the West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami areas, with the cheapest gas in the Punta Gorda, Fort Walton Beach and Orlando areas.