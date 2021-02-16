Florida getting influx of coronavirus vaccines after feds increase shipment

Florida is set to receive 76,000 doses more vaccines next week than it received this week.

According to data from the Department of Health and Human Services, the state will be getting 209,430 doses of Pfizer and 208,000 doses of Moderna vaccines, totaling 417,430 vaccines.

The big jump comes after the White House announced it will increase vaccine supplies to 13.5 million doses a week. Those vaccines will go to the states.

"This is a 57% increase from the amount states received when the president was inaugurated. So since then, obviously, we have announced a couple of increases over the course of time," said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Counties will learn how many vaccines they will get at the end of the week. Counties like Osceola are ready to administer more vaccines, should they receive higher numbers. The county has a main county-sponsored vaccination site, as well as partnerships with pharmacies.

For example, one partnership is with ‘Prescriptions Unlimited’ in St. Cloud, which gives vaccines to homebound seniors.

"Normally we find out the end of the previous week what we’re going to receive and then we receive that allocation the beginning of the following week," said Jeremy Lanier with the Florida Department of Health in Osceola County. "The more vaccine we receive, the more we can distribute to those community partnerships and to our main vaccination site in Kissimmee."

