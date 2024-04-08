Gov. DeSantis signs 2 bills into to law to fight opioid epidemic in Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed two bills into law that aim to fight the opioid epidemic in Florida.

The Florida governor signed Senate Bill 718 and Senate Bill 66 during a news conference at the Seminole County Sheriff's Office Professional Development Center in Sanford on Monday morning.

Senate Bill 718

This bill would criminally punish adults who, while unlawfully possessing certain controlled substances, recklessly subject a first responder to these substances, resulting in overdose or severe bodily harm.

A person acting in good faith who seeks medical assistance for someone experiencing or believed to be experiencing, an alcohol-related or a drug-related overdose, etc., will be protected under the law from arrest, charging, prosecution, or penalization.

The law will take effect on Oct. 1, 2024.

Senate Bill 66 (Revive Awareness Day)

This bill will designate June 6 as "Revive Awareness Day" in Florida. The goal is to raise awareness each year of the dangers of an opioid overdose and the availability and safe use of opioid antagonists as a way to quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The act, known as Victoria's Law, is named after Victoria Siegel, the 18-year-old daughter of Orlando mogul David Sigiel, who died of an accidental, lethal overdose of heroin and anti-depression medication in 2015.