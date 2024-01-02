Florida 'Grinch' accused of stealing teenager's bike on Christmas while she was inside gas station: deputies

Florida deputies are on the hunt for a "Grinch" accused of stealing a teenage girl's bike on Christmas Day.

The girl rode her bike to the Circle K at 1108 Spirit Lake Road in Winter Haven and while she was inside – for not even 10 minutes – an unknown man allegedly stole the bike, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

"He rode to the nearby Hungry Howies and removed the set of bike pegs from the front tires before heading westbound," deputies said.

Photo: Polk County Sheriffs Office

The suspect, according to deputies, is an adult Black man who was seen on surveillance video wearing khaki pants, a camouflage T-shirt and white shoes. The bike is white, black and blue.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Detective Paul at 863-944-9807 or at cpaul2@polksheriff.org.