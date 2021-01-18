Florida health officials report 8K new COVID-19 cases, 137 deaths

article

State healthcare agencies on Monday released the latest coronavirus numbers in Florida, reporting an increase of 8,002 new cases.

The Florida Department of Health says there were an additional 137 deaths.

Those figures bring the total number of cases reported in the state since the pandemic began to 1,579,281, with a total number of Florida resident deaths to 24,274. The state also reports non-resident deaths at 383.

As of early Monday afternoon, 7,448 people were hospitalized with primary diagnoses of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration website. Percentage of available hospital beds statewide.is 21%.

In Central Florida, Orange County leads the total number of cases (resident and non-resident) reported since the beginning of the pandemic at 93,599 and 847 deaths. Osceola County reports the second-highest total among Central Florida counties at 30,692 and 330 deaths. Volusia County has also seen a steady increase in numbers and to date has reported 27,542 cases and 476 deaths.

Over 1,031,700 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Florida. According to the state, almost 916,000 of those have received their first dose with almost 92,000 receiving their second. Read the latest vaccine report from state health officials here (PDF).

