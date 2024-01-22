Florida high schooler earns perfect SAT and PSAT score: 'We could not be more proud!'

One Florida high schooler is breaking records.

Grayson Burns, an 11th grader at Largo High School, earned a perfect score on both the SAT and PSAT, Pinellas County Schools announced last week. That means Burns scored a 1600 and 1520 on the SAT and PSAT, respectively.

Photo: Pinellas County Schools

Burns is now among the top 1% of over 2 million test takers, according to Pinellas County Schools.

"We could not be more proud of Grayson! He works hard and upholds all the tenants of Packer PRIDE while also just being the greatest! Imagine what he’ll accomplish as a senior (if) this is junior year," Largo High School said on Facebook.