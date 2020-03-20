Florida hotline activated to help find children free meals during coronavirus school closures

article

Parents in Florida who need help feeding their kids while schools are closed due to the coronavirus can now find a free meal with a simple text or phone call.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried along with Consumer Services have partnered with 211 to activate a text line and call center to help parents find a free meal for their children.

Floridians can text FLKIDSMEALS to 211-211 to find a Summer BreakSpot near them that will have meals available. You can also call 211 to speak to an operator if you need more information.

“For so many of Florida’s children, school meals are the only meals they can count on — that’s why we’re now providing even more ways to secure healthy, nutritious meals for kids,” Fried said.

As of Tuesday, Fried said there were around 1,000 locations active across the state, with more to come.

If there are no Summer BreakSpot locations listed in your county, those in need are encouraged to contact their local school district that may be providing meals for students.

You can find a participating location near you on the Summer BreakSpot website HERE.