Florida inmate accused of trying to get other inmates to murder her family

A Central Florida woman who is behind bars is accused of soliciting other inmates to murder her family members, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Tureygua Inaru is facing three counts of solicitation to commit murder and cyberstalking.

The sheriff's office said in December 2022, it received information that an inmate at the Osceola County Department of Corrections was attempting to solicit other inmates to murder her family members and an Assistant State Attorney with the Ninth District.

"Detectives were able to obtain evidence to link Tureygua Inaru, who threatened her family members," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Investigators said Inaru also used social media and other online sources to stalk the Assistant State Attorney prosecuting her cases.

Inaru is currently behind bars at the Osceola County Department of Corrections on a zero bond.