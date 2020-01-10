Florida K-9 Holmes tracks down missing 11-year-old boy

A Florida K-9 is being hailed a hero after successfully tracking down an 11-year-old boy who ran away from home.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office were called after a mother said her 11-year-old son had ran away from home Thursday night, taking a backpack, pillow and red blanket with him.

"Corporal Gimbel and K-9 Holmes, the FCSO’s bloodhound, arrived on scene and collected a pillow case for a scent article," the Sheriff's Office said. "K-9 Holmes took the scent article and pursued the trail through the backyard wooded area."

MORE NEWS: Sheriff's office K-9 finds missing 3-year-old within 10 minutes

K-9 Holmes was able to locate the boy, who was hiding underneath his blanket in the woods several streets away from his home. The boy was not injured and he was brought home safely.

“This is K-9 Holmes’ second successful track this week and he is quickly proving that he is the right hound for the job,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Using K-9 Holmes to find this missing child saved many hour of searching and also saved the tax payers a lot of money in resources.”

MORE NEWS: Officer moved to tears after being gifted with stuffed animal resembling his late K-9 partner