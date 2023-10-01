Expand / Collapse search

Florida lawmaker proposes designating State Road A1A as 'Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway'

The News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A House Republican filed a proposal Friday that would designate State Road A1A as "Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway" to honor the musician who died Sept. 1 at age 76. 

The proposed designation would include counties from Monroe County to Nassau County. Rep. Chuck Clemons, R-Newberry, filed the bill (HB 91) for consideration during the legislative session that will begin in January. 

FILE - Jimmy Buffett attends Celebrating Miami Marine Stadium An Evening with Jimmy Buffett and Gloria Estefan at Coral Gables Museum on Jan. 9, 2014, in Coral Gables, Florida. ( Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

Backed in the studio and on tour by the Coral Reefer Band, the Mississippi-born Buffett was best known for an island vibe reflecting the Florida Keys.