Florida Lottery: Man wins $1 million after buying lucky ticket from Publix

A Florida man turned $20 into $1 million after purchasing a lucky lottery ticket from a Publix grocery store.

Daniel Spangler, of Gainesville, played the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game he purchased from the store located at 14130 West Newberry Road in Newberry, officials said.

He chose to talk home his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000, the Florida Lottery said in a news release.

The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $20 lottery game launched in Sept. 2021 and offers top prizes up to $5 million.

The game has nine $5 million and 29 $1 million top prizes remaining, lottery records show.

The overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.