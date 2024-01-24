Don't throw away your losing Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets – they could be worth up to $20,000

Don't throw away your losing scratch-off tickets, they could win you up to $20,000!

The Florida Lottery recently announced a new way to play – the Xtreme Cash Bonus Play Promotion. Players can use their non-winning scratch-off tickets from specific games into more opportunities to win cash prizes.

The bonus play period runs from Jan. 15 to April 7. There are four entry periods and drawings, making way for four top prizes of $20,000, 60 prizes worth $5,000, 140 prizes worth $1,000 and 3,000 instant-win cash prize coupons of $100.

Here's a look at the drawing entry periods:

Jan. 15 - Feb. 4: The draw date is Feb. 6 and winners will be announced on Feb. 8

Feb. 5 - Feb. 25: The draw date is Feb. 27 and winners will be announced on Feb. 29

Feb. 26 - March 17: The draw date is March 19 and winners will be announced on March 21

March 18 - April 7: The draw date is April 9 and winners will be announced on April 11

Here's a list of X THE CASH tickets eligible to be used in the new promotion:

10X THE CASH

20X THE CASH

50X THE CASH

100X THE CASH

500X THE CASH

To play, enter your ticket number by scanning the barcode on the Florida Lottery's mobile app, or by manually entering the 24-digit number on the website.

Players can earn multiple entries during a single entry period, but players can only win one draw prize per entry. There's a maximum of 200 tickets per player per day that can be entered.

For each eligible ticket, a player will get the number of entries based on the dollar value of the scratch-off ticket they purchased. For example, a 10X THE CASH ticket is worth $1 and one entry, a 20X THE CASH ticket is worth $2 and 2 entries, and so on and so forth.

MORE FLORIDA LOTTERY NEWS :

Click here for more information about Xtreme Cash Bonus Play.