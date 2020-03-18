Florida Mall, Orlando outlets to close as positive coronavirus cases continue to rise, owners say

article

According to a press release from Simon Property Group, several malls and outlets in Orlando will close as coronavirus continues to spread throughout Florida.

Simon Property Group owns the Orlando International Premium Outlets, Orlando Outlet Marketplace, Florida Mall, and the Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets. All of these properties will close, in addition to the rest of Simon Property Group's locations across the United States, starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The locations will stay close until March 29, they said.

MORE NEWS: Coronavirus cases jump by nearly 100 overnight, now at 314 and includes the first Sumter County case, officials say

"The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon."

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch FOX 35 News live