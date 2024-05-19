Florida man, 21, killed after car crashes into tree in Sumter County: FHP

A 21-year-old man is dead following a single-car crash in Sumter County overnight, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of County Road 616 and County Road 48.

The Bushnell man was driving a Ford Taurus northbound on CR-616, when, for an unknown reason, he failed to stop, continued through the intersection and crashed into a tree, FHP said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.