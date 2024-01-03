Florida man accused of stroking girl's head, shoulders inside Walmart, deputies say

article

A Florida man was recently arrested, accused of stroking the top of a girl's head at a Walmart store, and later pinning a female hospital employee against a wall, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

FCSO said both incidents are separate and not connected.

Robert Goldstein, 64, of Palm Coast, was arrested Monday on felony charges of child abuse and battery on a health service provider, according to a news release.

On Dec. 28, Flagler County deputies were called to a Walmart in Palm Coast after a man, later identified as Goldstein, approached an 11-year-old girl while she was shopping with her mother and began to stroke the top of her head and ran his hands down her shoulders, FCSO said.

The girl reportedly stared at him in shock and that's when he bolted out of the store, which was caught on surveillance video. The sheriff's office put out a post on social media asking the public to help identify the man.

Walmart surveillance of Robert Goldstein leaving the store (Photo via Flagler Sheriff's Office)

On New Year's Day, Goldstein was arrested at the AdventHealth hospital in Palm Coast after he allegedly entered a restricted area of the hospital, and then grabbed a female employee and pinned her against the wall who tried to stop him, officials said.

Deputies said Goldstein fought with other hospital staff members before he was eventually taken into custody by law enforcement.

After his arrest, Goldstein allegedly told deputies that he touched the girl's hair at the Walmart store because of "sexual frustration," according to the sheriff's office.

"This disgusting pervert is off the streets and taking up residence at the Green Roof Inn," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement.

"This is a textbook example on how sex offenders escalate and become much more serious offenders. I commend the child’s parent for reporting the initial incident at Walmart and I commend our team for recognizing him so we could get him off the streets before he could attack a young child or another female. This is likely not his first offense so we’re asking anyone in the community to contact us with information on any prior interactions with him. You can call 386-313-4911 or email tips@flaglersheriff.com."

Deputies said Goldstein has no prior criminal history in Flagler County and was not on a sex offender registry.