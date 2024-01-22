Florida man accused of attacking bus for dropping him off at Disney World instead of SeaWorld won't be charged

An Orlando man previously accused of attacking a Lynx bus because he was dropped off at Walt Disney World instead of SeaWorld is no longer facing criminal charges, according to Orange County court records.

The 37-year-old man was arrested on Nov. 17, 2023 after he caused $500 in damage to a Lynx bus by punching and kicking the front glass door several times, causing it to break, according to an arrest affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

This incident happened at the bus stop at Disney Springs. The Lynx bus driver told deputies he picked up the man at Lynx Central Station, and when they arrived to Disney Springs, he was asleep, the affidavit said. The bus driver told the man he had to get off the bus because it was his last stop, but that's when he "became irate with and started to yell and curse at him," the affidavit said.

The man got off the bus, but stayed outside of it saying he needed to go to SeaWorld.

The bus driver didn't allow him back on the bus, and that's when he "punched the front door glass several times and then kicked the bottom glass of the front door causing it to break in a spider web pattern," according to the arrest affidavit.

He then started walking toward Buena Vista Drive, where he was later located by deputies at the entrance of Typhoon Lagoon. He was arrested at the time for criminal mischief and was transported to the Orange County Booking and Release Center.

On Jan. 10, Assistant State Attorney Aseye Akos Ablordeppey filed a no information notice, meaning the state won't file formal charges.

"From the investigation which has been made, it is the opinion of the writer that this case is not suitable for prosecution," the filing said. "This action is taken to clear the records and to release subject's bond if any has been posted responsive to the above charge(s). If in custody, defendant should be released."